UAE flies in 32 wounded Palestinians from Gaza

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM

The 14th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Wednesday in response to the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 32 Palestinians who were accompanied by 64 family members.

Upon arrival, medical teams swiftly transported the patients to hospitals for immediate care, while the remaining cases and their companions were taken to the Emirates Humanitarian City for accommodation.

Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' in November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

