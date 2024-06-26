UAE: Filipino leaders rubbish rumours about '166 HIV-positive OFWs' in Dubai

Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
The Philippine ambassador to the UAE and community leaders have urged their kababayan (countrymen) to avoid spreading fake news, following social media posts that claimed more than 160 Filipinos were tested positive with HIV in the first 6 months of 2024.
“I reiterate my call for vigilance and responsibility to avoid fake news. We should not post any news or information before confirming from official sources,” said Philippine Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, stressing that the UAE Government is very strict in combatting fake news.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to UAE law, the penalty for spreading rumours and fake news ranges between Dh100,000 and Dh200,000, plus imprisonment of one to two years.
The said fake news — recently shared on TikTok and Facebook — claims that 166 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) were tested positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) from January to May this year.
The post carries the banner “Breaking News UAE Dubai/ Satwa’ implying the report happened in the UAE, and warning Filipinos living in Satwa, Dubai.
It surfaced following a recent statement by Philippine Department of Health minister Ted Herbosa expressing concern about “an alarming rise in new HIV cases in the Philippines”.
The report about 166 OFWs contracting HIV was actually first published by a UAE daily back in August 2011, referring to HIV cases involving migrant Filipino workers from January to July that year.
The article written more than a decade ago did not mention Dubai or the UAE. The fake post was also poorly altered with an overlaid text to reflect the date January to May (instead of the original month of July) to further mislead Netizens.
“It was published 13 years ago and clearly outdated,” said Filipino community leader Josie Conlu.
“We urge everyone to exercise caution and discretion when sharing this outdated article. We emphasise the importance of verifying information before passing them, especially when concerning sensitive topics like health. It is crucial to act responsibly and thoughtfully to prevent the spread of outdated or misleading content that may inadvertently harm or discriminate against individuals.”
Filipino Social Club president Ericson Reyes added: “The misinformation spread is not only baseless but also harmful to our community. We would like to clarify that there is no current evidence or report supporting these claims.”
“The UAE has strict regulations against the dissemination of rumours and fake news, and violators can face severe consequences,” he added. “We remain committed to supporting the well-being of our community. We encourage anyone with concerns or questions to reach out to us directly for accurate information and support.”
ALSO READ:
Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
From regaining mobility with the assistance of a walker to attaining balance in electrolyte levels, her overall well-being improved significantly
The Indian expat plans to use the money to fund his children's education and family's future
The country has created one of the safest environments for residents, but parents must educate children that all strangers cannot be trusted
Speaking to Khaleej Times, ministry said private sector firms must provide accurate data when applying for work permit cancellation to avoid legal action
Millions of parents worldwide struggle to navigate the murky world of social media that their children are on
Called WO-RK, the co-working space, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25