UAE: Female executives welcome new mandate requiring women on corporate boards

Many female executives and board members have welcomed the decision issued by the Ministry of Economy where private joint-stock companies must allocate at least one seat for women on their boards starting in January 2025.

They view it as a pivotal move toward fostering inclusivity and diversity in corporate structures.

Meera AlMheiri, a board member of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, shared her perspective on this initiative, reflecting on the UAE’s commitment to empowering women in leadership. She noted that the decision to promote the participation of Emirati youth on boards, made in June 2019, empowered her to join the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

Meera AlMheiri. Photo: Supplied

“This strategic vision reflects the leadership’s trust in the input of young people for future foresight,” Meera stated. She further emphasised that the new mandate for private joint-stock companies to include at least one woman on their boards underscores a continued dedication to inclusivity and excellence.

“The decision recognises the wealth of wisdom and expertise that women bring to organisations and strategic leadership, allowing them to be at the forefront of decision-making,” she added.

Meera also highlighted the significant role that mentorship from women has played in her own career development, contributing to her professional and personal growth.

Executives and co-founders in different industries have welcomed the new law as well. Noni Anand, co-founder of LEVA expressed her enthusiasm regarding the UAE's decision to require women on boards,: “Finally, a boardroom upgrade that comes with a built-in diversity clause! It’s about time the corporates put the ‘we’ in ‘we’re all in this together.”

Anand shared her journey, which began in Toronto, Canada. She faced challenges related to gender bias and work-life balance but successfully navigated these obstacles through mentorship and a commitment to personal growth. “Over the past six years, I’ve witnessed a significant rise in women stepping into their true roles in this industry. The landscape back then was markedly different, with few women in leadership positions,” she told Khaleej Times.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and remain committed to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion,” she added.

Noni Anand. Photo: Supplied

Impact on corporate culture

Noni believes that incorporating women into boards will significantly enrich corporate culture. “This inclusion will contribute to a more dynamic and well-rounded decision-making process, ultimately driving organisational growth and fostering a more inclusive and collaborative work environment.”