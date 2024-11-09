UAE farmers learn how to combat desert locust pests in new training scheme

As the UAE works on boosting its agriculture sector with the 'Plant the Emirates' programme announced by Dubai Ruler last month, initiatives to support farmers in expanding their agricultural activities and protecting their crops have emerged.

Desert locusts are among threats that can badly damage crops and that is why a training workshop on aerial spraying techniques to combat this pest was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

These insects come to the UAE from the Red Sea coasts, where they migrate in swarms extending for several kilometres to Saudi Arabia, and then to the UAE, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and India.

They are characterised by superior ability to fly and move from one continent to another, as they attack agricultural areas during their migration. In addition, locust swarms can devour large amounts of vegetation and crops, thus causing severe crop damage.

"As one of the world's most damaging transboundary pests, the desert locust poses a significant threat to agriculture. Its ability to rapidly destroy crops and pastures has led to more frequent and severe outbreaks in recent years," said Dr Mamoon Al-Alawi, Executive Secretary of the Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in the Central Region.

He added: "The workshop provides a comprehensive understanding of the biology and ecology of this pest, along with the latest survey and control techniques. Through this training, we aim to equip staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively manage desert locust populations before they can form swarms and invade other areas, both within our country and in neighbuoring regions.”

The training was conducted in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the National Centre for Meteorology, and the FAO’s Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in the Central Region.