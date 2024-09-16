E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Family rescued after canoe breaks down near Sharjah Creek

The incident took place 13 nautical miles from the shore

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose only (Photo: File)
Image used for illustrative purpose only (Photo: File)

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:29 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:46 PM

A family was rescued by the National Centre for Search and Rescue after their canoe broke down near Sharjah's coast.

The canoe reportedly broke down due to technical malfunctions 13 nautical miles from Sharjah creek.


The location of the incident was immediately identified by the authorities, after which a search and rescue boat was sent to rescue the family and retrieve the broken canoe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority has urged seafarers to periodically check their maritime vessels' safety and adhere to precautionary measures. They must also keep the necessary safety equipment before venturing out into the sea.

In case of any emergencies, residents can contact the maritime emergency line (996).

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE