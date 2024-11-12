UAE: Falling for fake job scams could turn victims into defendants, says official

Falling for fraudulent job recruiters could turn you from victim to defendant, a top cybercrime official has warned.

Crypto scams, counterfeit government websites, fake e-services and bogus real estate opportunities have been on the rise lately, said Lt Col Ali Al Nuaimi, head of cybercrime in Abu Dhabi Police.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he described recent trends followed by e-scammers to lure their victims out of money.

There have been many cases of fake employers recruiting individuals to scam other victims unknowingly, only to find themselves accused of accessory to theft when the fraudulent activities are caught later on by the police.

“Such cases have been on the rises lately," said Lt Col Ali Al Nuaimi.

Lt Col Ali Al Nuaimi

The operations are often run by organised crime groups who operate imaginary investment wallets internationally.

“They offer highly paid remote jobs where the employee seeks clients to invest in online crypto platforms in exchange for a percentage of the amount as commission.”

“The first victim – the employee, takes the amount from the second victim – the client, and transfers it to his recruiters, which makes him an accessory in the theft even if unaware of the hoax taking place.”

People who were involved in such cases were accused of possessing stolen money. “If it weren’t for their services, the offence would not have taken place," he explained.

Meanwhile, the scam orchestrators in such cases are charged with seizing stolen money.

Lt Col Al Nuaimi said people should not trust a job offer that was entirely processed online. “The victims often say: we were interviewed through online chat, and we were asked to send copies of our passports, a medical test, bank account details… the things that employers normally ask for.”

There have also been cases of fake employers driving their victims to send them money for service fees, like issuing visas or work permits, or sharing details that compromise his accounts.

“The person then discovers that he has been scammed out of his savings while chasing an imaginary dream job.”

Recently, there have been many recent reports of fake government websites and social accounts aiming to scam people out of service fees’ money, added Lt Col Al Nuaimi. “They create webpages that are identical to the original to fool internet users into buying their services.”

An example the force came across, he said, was a fake ordering website for the popular Saudi restaurant Al Beik. Other common practices include counterfeiting Amazon web pages, pre-paid transport services, and real estate adverts.

The first cue to indicate the authenticity of a website would be to examine its address - if it starts with https and ends with a solid .com, .ae, .us or so, that indicates legitimacy, he said. One could also search for the company whose services are being offered in the webpage and check if it exists in the alleged location.

“Deceptive sites often include spelling mistakes, non-clickable icons, one or two pages max and transfer you to a different domain to make a payment. Authentic websites would have many sub-pages."

Online swindlers are widely using artificial intelligence to replicate public figures and social influencers, using their voices and movements, to trick audiences into investing in the services they are supposedly endorsing.

Examples include the never-ending ‘Salik stock’ commercials that pop-up in almost every YouTube video.