UAE: Facebook group that tells women if they are ‘dating the same guy’ could be violating privacy laws

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

A new Facebook group encouraging Dubai women to share pictures and personal details of men they've dated could be violating privacy-related laws in the UAE, legal experts have said.

The group, named 'Are We Dating the Same Guy in Dubai' has attracted over 5,000 members within days of its recent launch. Many members migrated from another group called 'Whose Guy Is It Anyway' which was created two years ago and operates on similar principles. However, 'Whose Guy Is It Anyway' is more discreet, sharing only hints about the men rather than explicit details.

In contrast, the new group takes a no-holds-barred approach. Women post pictures of men with the caption, "Any tea?" prompting other users to share sensitive information and 'warnings' about these men.

A man whose picture was posted on the group recently said: "It is truly disheartening to see how this group has spread lies and hatred about me, especially from girls whom I have never even met in person. The gossip and false accusations have not only affected me personally, but also impacted my reputation in business. These actions are not only hurtful, but they are also damaging to my career and livelihood.

“I will be taking legal action against anyone who has intentionally posted false and damaging comments about me.”

Lawyers have cautioned that this practice is risky.

Ahmed Odeh, a legal consultant with Abu Baker Salem Advocates, highlighted the potential legal ramifications in a viral video. He warned that posting pictures and making comments could lead to criminal liability.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, "This Facebook group is potentially violating several articles of UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes and Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 (UAE Penal Code). The severity of the violation and potential penalties would depend on the specific content shared and the impact on the individuals involved. Legal authorities would need to assess each case individually," he explained.

Group members admitted that men are routinely mocked and criticised in the posts. Khaleej Times has reviewed the messages exchanged in the group. When KT consulted with legal experts, they confirmed that many of the posts violated local laws and could result in penalties.

Poorvi Aswani, Principal Associate at legal consultancy firm CMI & Co, said using social media to defame and publicly criticise individuals for alleged 'double-dating' violates UAE defamation and privacy laws. "Anyone who attributes an incident to another person that could subject them to public hatred or contempt is punishable for libel and slander," she said.

Additionally, Aswani highlighted that Federal Decree No. 34 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes penalises the use of the internet and information systems for insulting or subjecting someone to punishment or contempt, even if the allegations are true. Both laws prescribe prison terms and fines, with the latter law imposing a fine of up to Dh500,000 and/or a prison sentence of at least one year.