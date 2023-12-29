UAE extradites man charged with murder to Belgium

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:26 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:32 PM

UAE authorities have today extradited Gergeli Frank, an Albanian national, to Belgian authorities on charges of committing murder.

The extradition was carried out after legal and judicial measures were taken regarding his trial and with the approval of the UAE's Minister of Justice.

He has been handed over to Belgian authorities in accordance with the decision issued on December 13, 2023.

