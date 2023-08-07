UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia, offers condolences over flood victims

Torrential rains and severe floods brought havoc to the Alpine country in its worst natural disaster since independence

A view of a damaged building in a flooded area, following heavy rains, in Prevalje, Slovenia August 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Slovenia over the victims of the heavy rains and floods, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused extensive damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Slovenian government and people, and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Torrential rains and severe floods brought havoc to the Alpine country in its worst natural disaster since independence, officials said. As heavy rainfall started to ease, with the weather situation gradually normalising, the extent of the damage caused by the devastating floods was being assessed.

"This is the worst natural disaster in Slovenia's (recent) history, it has affected two thirds of the country," Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said after Saturday's National Security council meeting.

The scale of the damage from the floods is estimated to exceed half a billion euros, Golob said.

Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall that started Thursday had submerged large swaths of central and northern Slovenia, cutting off access to villages and disrupting traffic.

So far at least three people -- two Dutch citizens and a Slovenian -- have died, Slovenian news agency STA reported, with authorities retrieving a man's body on the outskirts of Ljubljana on the banks of the Sava river Saturday.

The Krsko nuclear power plant next to the swelling Sava river terminated the notice of "unusual event" declared late Friday, after the river's level had lowered again.

The town of Crna na Koroskem, some 100 kilometres north of the capital, was one the worst-hit and remained cut off, as aid and assistance had to be air-lifted by army helicopters.

Closer to the capital in the town of Kamnik, where a Slovenian woman had reportedly died in the floods, many roads were still closed, with several areas cut off.

In the nearby village of Menges, severely flooded on Friday, rescue workers and residents were busy with cleaning up.

