UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco as minibus accident kills 24

As of Saturday, at least three people had died in what the Prime Minister called the country's 'worst natural disaster' in recent times
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco over the victims of the bus accident in the Azilal Province, which resulted in multiple deaths.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.
A minibus plunged into a ravine in Morocco on Sunday, killing all 24 people on board in one of the North African country's worst-ever road accidents, officials said.
The passengers were travelling a mountainous route to a weekly market in the town of Demnate, in the central province of Azilal, when the minibus overturned on a bend, the local authorities said.
Images on public broadcaster 2M showed the vehicle crushed at the bottom of the ravine.
"All the passengers are dead," Youssef Makhloufi, director of the Demnate hospital, told 2M, which reported that at least two women and a child were among the victims.
Local authorities said an investigation has begun.
ALSO READ:
As of Saturday, at least three people had died in what the Prime Minister called the country's 'worst natural disaster' in recent times
The inclement weather conditions could continue throughout this week
Government's swift response helped limit damage, say residents
The authority also provided a number for Emiratis to be used in case of emergency: 0097180024
Powered by artificial intelligence, interactive screens in the vehicle enhance the driving experience
In its 140th edition, Mahzooz saw 2,771 participants take home Dh1,859,000 in prize money
The RTA has thanked users for their cooperation during the period of disruption
Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused