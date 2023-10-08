UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people, offers condolences over earthquake victims

The earthquake occurred northwest of Herat resulting in more than 2,000 deaths

Photo: AP

By Wam Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 3:10 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people over the victims of the earthquake that occurred northwest of Herat, which resulted in deaths and injuries to thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan and to families of the victims in this tragedy.

It also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

