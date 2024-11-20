UAE expresses regret over UN security council's failure to adopt resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Photo: @UAEMissionToUN/X

The UAE on Wednesday expressed its deep regret that the UN Security Council has once again failed to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

"After 400 days of catastrophic and irreversible devastation in Gaza, and the conflict now spreading across the region, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire is long overdue," UAE Mission to the UN said in a post in X.

"The people suffering on the ground cannot wait any longer," it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.