UAE expert explains why some people believe in conspiracy theories

Ever wondered why some people are convinced that Covid-19 was a hoax or that the moon landing was faked? Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?

According to Jais Adam-Troian, assistant professor at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, “cognitive, motivational, personality, and mental health factors can increase or decrease belief in conspiracy theories."

“Conspiracy theories can be more likely to surface in people who have specific personality traits and cognitive biases. On average, people who believe in pseudoscience, have paranoid or schizotypal symptoms, lower cognitive ability, or are narcissistic are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories," Adam-Troian told Khaleej Times.

He added: "Conspiracy theories are more accepted in countries with low levels of democracy, high unemployment, and where institutions are perceived as untrustworthy.”

Such beliefs may also make more sense in cultures that are collectivistic and competitive, due to the prevailing social dynamics and worries for reputation and rivalry.

Coping mechanism in times of crisis

Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of conspiracy theories. "Conspiracy beliefs can serve as a coping mechanism for individuals struggling to regulate their negative emotions, especially in times of crisis," Adam-Troian observed.

“Many people gravitate toward conspiracy explanations because they require a sense of control and understanding in chaotic conditions,” noted Adam-Troian, explaining: “In times of crisis, it is often more comforting to believe that events like a virus, earthquake, or terrorist attack are controlled by malicious forces rather than accepting that such threats can occur randomly and beyond the control of even the most powerful authorities.”

He added: “Conspiracy beliefs decrease trust in authorities and democracy. Conspiracy beliefs about the Covid-19 vaccine are likely to have caused excess mortality from the pandemic, observable primarily among Republicans in the US."

Undue focus on coincidences