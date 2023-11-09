UAE: Expat worker wins Dh50,000 in Emirates Draw, plans to send money back home

File photo

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM

Three expats have won big in the Emirates Draw raffle held on Saturday. The FAST5 game saw Manoj Bhavsar, Clive Francis from India, and Rajgir Das from Nepal win remarkable prizes on Saturday

Manoj Bhavsar, a 42-year-old electronics technician from Mumbai who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 16 years, faced financial challenges. In early 2023, he discovered Emirates Draw through friends and began participating in all three games on a weekly basis. He closed his eyes every time, choosing his numbers randomly. This unique method paid off when he won Dh75,000 in the FAST5 raffle.

“I called my mother as soon as I received the congratulatory email, but I kept the news a secret for a while. Instead, I asked her to watch the Live draw stream, and the moment she saw my name on the screen she yelled with joy,” Bhavsar recalls. With his winnings, he plans to finally settle all his debt.

Rajgir Das, a Nepali native, works as a heavy machinery operator in a labour camp in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. On November 1 this year, he bought his first Emirates Draw ticket, and three days later, he became one of FAST5's Guaranteed Prize Winners, taking home Dh50,000.

Rajgir has spent nine years in Saudi Arabia, dreaming of a better future for his family back home.

"We didn't have land or house; we were struggling to find a place to live. With this win, I'll be able to buy land, build a house, and do everything!" says the married father of two.

Rajgir's heartwarming story doesn't end there. The day after his Dh50,000 win, he won again with the MEGA7 draw.

The upcoming FAST5 game takes place on Saturday, November 11, at 9pm UAE time.

ALSO READ: