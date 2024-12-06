UAE: Expat wins luxury car in Big Ticket but plans to cash it in to support family

Photos: Supplied

When Harun Rashid, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi who resides in Saudi, got a call to inform him that he won a BMW 840i in the latest Big Ticket draw in the UAE, he thought it was a scam.

"I was absolutely shocked. I couldn’t sleep that night—I was overwhelmed with excitement and disbelief,” said the hospitality professional who first came across the raffle in 2022 through friends and social media and was drawn to participate due to its trusted reputation.

"Even now, it feels surreal. This is the first time I’ve ever won a raffle in my life,” noted Rashid who has been living in Saudi since 2008.

Harun Rashid

Asked about what he plans to do with the prize car, Rashid said he prefers to cash it in to support his family and advance his career. "I’ll definitely continue buying Big Ticket entries and have already started encouraging my friends and family to participate as well."