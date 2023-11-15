UAE: Expat wins 24K gold bar on first try in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Image used for illustrative purpose.

An Egyptian expat based in Abu Dhabi has won a 24-karat gold bar during the daily e-draw of Big Ticket. Ereen Attia got lucky with her first ticket bought from the longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.

Attia, an architect and a mother of three children, purchased her ticket on October 4 after feeling encouraged seeing an interview of one of the winners.

"I was doing some self-care, having my 'me' moment, when I saw the interview (of previous winners). I checked the website and thought I could win as well. So, I decided to try my luck and bought my first ticket."

However, she never thought of winning a prize so soon. "The next day, I received a call from Big Ticket informing me that I had won a 24-karat gold bar. I was surprised. I didn't expect to win that fast."

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw can walk away with a guaranteed Dh15 million on December 3. People will also be automatically entered into a daily electronic draw the day after their purchase, giving one lucky customer a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar daily.

"Thank you, Big Ticket. It's very rare to have a fair game, and Big Ticket is a fair game. My advice to everyone is to try your luck, and one day you will win," said Attia, who is settled in Abu Dhabi with her family.

Indians, Bangladeshi get lucky

This week’s e-draw saw a few Indians and Bangladeshi nationals too getting lucky.

Bappa Dey, a 48-year-old man from Bangladesh who lives in Dubai, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his three friends for the past four years.

“I am so happy. Big Ticket, for me, is the only platform that I find transparent and honest,” said Dey, a father of three children, who works as a supervisor in a private company.

Asked about his plans, Dey said that he would sell the gold, and with the cash portion, he would send it back home to Bangladesh to support his family.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Anwar KP won after only his third attempt. The 29-year-old from the Indian state of Kerala, where he works as a driver in a private company, learned about Big Ticket when he used to live in Dubai. This year, after Anwar returned home, he decided to try his luck.

“I can't believe it. This prize came at the right time as I am having some problems with a bank loan. I will sell the gold, share the money with my brother, and with my portion, I will pay off my loan."

Meanwhile, Naveen Vengali Raveendran has finally won after purchasing Big Ticket for a long time, with his brother. The 40-year-old from Kerala has been living in Dubai for the past 15 years.

“I didn’t expect to win the daily e-draw. We are shocked and happy. I will sell the gold and share the money with my brother. I will use my portion to build a house in my country. Thank you, Big Ticket, for changing our lives,” Raveendran added.

