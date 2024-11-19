UAE expat fined Dh2,100 after accepting suspicious money transfer for school friend

A childhood friendship has landed an electrical engineer in trouble with the law after receiving a suspicious Dh2,100 bank transfer from an unknown person over renewing a trade license.

The Indian electrical engineer claims to have been approached by his school friend who asked him for his bank details as another person wanted to transfer him money. The sender turned out to be an Indian business owner who was seeking to have his company’s trade license renewed.

According to records, the latter had approached a 28-year-old Indian worker via WhatsApp, who promised to renew the license for Dh10,000.

In his police complaint, the business owner claimed to have transferred Dh2,100 from his bank account as a first payment and was under the impression that he had transferred the money to the worker. But when the latter became unreachable and the transaction was not completed, the business owner reported the matter to the police.

Primary investigations revealed that money had been deposited into the account of the engineer, who, when questioned by the police, alleged that he had given his bank details to his old-time friend.

Police referred the matter to the public prosecution for further questioning. Prosecutors accused the engineer and the worker of swindling, embezzling and possessing money in illegal manners and referred them to the Dubai Primary Court.

The engineer showed up in court unlike his compatriot worker who was tried in absentia [he later turned himself in after being convicted].

Advocate Hani Hammouda Hagag who defended the 28-year-old suspect argued in court that his client is a friend of the complainant. He did not have any criminal intention.

“The victim and my client [worker] are friends. The matter has been resolved between them and the complainant waived his accusation and provided a written waiver. We ask the court to acquit the defendant,” argued Hagag.

The electrical engineer pleaded not guilty and argued in court that he had been asked by his childhood friend to receive the money maintaining that he was unaware that the deposited money had been obtained illegally or connected to an illegal transaction.

The primary court convicted the defendants of swindling, embezzlement and possessing money in an illegal manner. Citing leniency based on the complainant’s written waiver, the court handed the duo a one-month suspended imprisonment and ordered them to jointly pay a fine of Dh2,100. Dubai prosecutors have appealed the primary judgement and asked the appellate court to stiffen the punishment against the convicts and to have them deported. Lawyer Hagag told Khaleej Times that he also appealed against the ruling seeking to have the prosecutors’ appeal dismissed and have his client’s conviction overturned. “The victim himself is the one who paid the fine on behalf of both defendants and waived his rights. My client himself has been a victim in this case and the defence will seek to prove his innocence before the higher court,” said the lawyer. A hearing before the Appeal Court will be scheduled soon. ALSO READ: Meet UAE man who turned his RAK home into heart-shaped icon marked on Google Maps Dubai: Man gets life imprisonment for drug smuggling