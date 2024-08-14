E-Paper

UAE evacuates injured man, family after traffic accident in Oman kills one

After initial treatment in Oman, the man and his family were brought to UAE on a National Guard search and rescue plane

Web Desk
Screengrab: Instagram/uae.ngc
Screengrab: Instagram/uae.ngc

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:35 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:48 PM

The National Guard of the UAE, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday carried out a medical evacuation mission for an injured person who was involved in a serious traffic accident along with his family in the Sultanate of Oman. Watch video here:

The accident resulted in the death of a female citizen owing to fatal injuries. The accident victims were transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After that, the injured person, with the cooperation of Omani authorities, was brought to the UAE on a National Guard search and rescue plane for further treatment with his family.


