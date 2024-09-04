UAE: Employers spend up to Dh20,000 on domestic workers’ visas when travelling abroad

Three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving 10-year prison term
Employers in UAE spend between Dh7,000 to Dh20,000 on the visa costs of domestic workers’ when travelling abroad, depending on the urgency of the inquiry, according to a new study.
A domestic worker visa allows individuals to continue working in private households as cleaners, chauffeurs, cooks, nannies, or personal care providers while travelling.
Tied to a specific employer, the visa's validity usually depends on the continued employment of a domestic worker within that household. While visa durations vary based on the employer's stay in a particular country, they typically range from a few months.
“The final cost depends on the number of people travelling and how urgently visas are needed. If the trip is planned in advance, visas for two nannies can cost between Dh5,000 and Dh7,000, including the preparation of all documents. The cost for three super urgent visas for a family with two nannies and a driver is Dh20,000,” The Visa Services said.
A large number of residents – both UAE nationals and expat families – travel abroad to cooler climes during the long summer and school holidays. Some families take along their domestic workers during the summer break to other countries.
As a result, The Visa Services said it recorded an upward trend in domestic worker visa applications since the beginning of 2024, reaching the peak in June 2024. Between January to June, monthly increases in terms of domestic worker visa applications ranged from 15 per cent to 66 per cent.
“The peak for domestic workers’ visa applications in the UAE occurs before summer, from March to mid-June, and before the winter break at schools. However, we observe many inquiries throughout the year,” said Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services.
“The growth is driven by the UAE’s robust economy, with increasing disposable income among families and a growing expatriate population, and the summer travel season, with Europe (60 per cent), the UK (36 per cent), and Russia (4 per cent) emerging as the most popular destinations for domestic worker visas. The primary driver behind this increase is the tendency of local families and expats to return to their home countries or vacation spots during the UAE’s hot summer months. It's often more convenient and cost-efficient for families to bring their trusted domestic staff rather than finding new help locally,” it said.
Between May and July 2023, around 320 UAE domestic worker visas were issued, with nannies leading the applications. This represented 14 per cent of all Schengen visas during that period. In just one year, applications for UAE domestic worker visas skyrocketed by 137.5 per cent, reaching 760 between May and July 2024. Filipinos accounted for 90 per cent of applicants, followed by Algerians, Ethiopians, and other nationalities. This trend reflects the UAE's growing demand for domestic workers and its influence on global labour dynamics.
However, each country has specific requirements for domestic workers. Not all countries permit the accompaniment of domestic workers; for example, nannies can legally travel to the UK with their employers, but this is not the case for Canada. Some Schengen countries require domestic workers to have been with the family for over a year, with the family being the direct sponsor of the employee. The UK needs a contract and financial documents from the domestic worker and the sponsoring family, while the USA has requirements similar to a regular tourist visa.
“Every case is unique, with regulations varying by country and often influenced by the applicant's nationality," Yanchenko noted.
"The UK and US have particularly stringent rules, requiring meticulous document preparation to meet their labour law standards. At the same time, housemaids from India and Sri Lanka need both a visa and a consular stamp to travel to Europe. Otherwise, their applications will be rejected. Our expertise in handling these complex requirements ensures our clients are well-equipped for the visa application process,” she added.
Looking ahead, The Visa Services predicted that the demand for domestic workers in the UAE will continue to rise, driven by the country's growing expatriate population and the ongoing expansion of the middle class.
