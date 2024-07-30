UAE employers focusing on diversity hiring, say HR headhunters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 8:28 AM

Recruitment firms report that an increasing number of organisations are stressing on demographic diversity while hiring. The headhunters also believe that it was about time companies in the country included 'cultural competency training' to improve the efficiency of employees in a multicultural workplace.

The firms add that given the UAE’s position as an emerging leader in the Middle East, the need for diversity hiring has never been more crucial.

Zaid Alhiali - Co founder at Marc Ellis, said, “Many employers in the UAE are emphasising the importance of diversity to HR headhunters. Companies across various sectors are recognising that a diverse team is not just a strategic advantage but a necessity for survival and global alignment with the country’s sustainability goals.”

Industry experts said the recruitment landscape in the country is witnessing a growing emphasis on fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, which, they say, is owing to technological advancements as well as socio-economic changes.

"However, as this trend continues to grow, some businesses struggle with creating the right environment from a cultural perspective. This can lead to business challenges and, occasionally, failures. Therefore, we strongly advise UAE businesses to invest in cultural competency training to enhance employees' ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment. This training goes beyond basic awareness, encompassing a deeper understanding and practical strategies for navigating cultural differences," Alhiali added.

Zaid Alhiali

"As the UAE aspires to be a technology hub, we have observed a significant interest from clients looking to engage candidates from Eastern Europe for niche roles within the crypto field. Additionally, roles in Data Analytics, Data Science, software development, and certain managerial positions with operational backgrounds in finance and healthcare sectors are in high demand."

Advantages of a diverse workforce

The HR firms said diversity enhances a firm’s ability to deliver innovative solutions and maintain high performance for clients and candidates worldwide.

“When we headhunt for our clients, we mandate ourselves to present at least three qualified diverse profiles to ensure clients have various options to pick from. We strongly believe in the importance of diversity in this region. Being a recruitment partner to huge multinationals, we have a responsibility to change the future of the UAE and contribute directly to its success by hiring future leaders, creators, and innovators,” added Alhiali.

While job-seekers globally view the UAE as a desirable international employment destination with a promising hiring landscape, employers also grapple with a few issues.

“Many companies predominantly have only one or two nationalities in their work force as they are high in numbers in the country,” said Nadeem Ahmed, Senior HR officer, Hidayath Group.

Underlining the advantages of a diverse workforce, Ahmed said: “It brings a more positive impact on the companies and the country, as having different nationalities from various backgrounds bring distinct skillsets, life experiences and abilities to the table. There is also better creativity, problem-solving capabilities, better understanding of customer mindset and employer branding as well.”