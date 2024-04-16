UAE citizen dies after being swept away by flooded wadi amid heavy rains

Families where both parents are working, and children are still young face maximum challenges navigating work and overlooking children’s classes
An Emirati man died on Tuesday after his car was swept away in a wadi in Ras Al Khaimah, as per the emirate's police.
The 40-year-old man died after trying to enter Wadi Isfni with his vehicle, which is located in the southern areas of the emirate.
Due to heavy rainfall across the country, the water level in the valley had increased, leading to flooding.
The authority warned the public of avoiding such areas and flowing valleys during hazardous rainy weather. It also offered its condolences to his family.
