UAE: Emirati expert says global challenges can be tackled with cultural diplomacy

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 2:44 PM

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges, trust and mutual understanding between nations, and facilitates collaboration within the international community to effectively tackle challenges like climate change and extremism, said an Emirati subject expert.

“The UAE is one of many countries across the world that is leveraging cultural diplomacy. Especially showcased during times of uncertainty, the UAE has eloquently used culture to convey its foreign policy objectives,” Eman Al Mughairy, a National Experts Programme (NEP) alumna, told Khaleej Times.

The NEP has been developed under the direction of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a platform to nurture growth sector leaders who will help shape the UAE’s future.

“Built on the foundations laid by the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE government has carried forward his vision of upholding the values of tolerance, peace, and stability, while promoting cultural diplomacy.”

Al Mughairy pointed out that COP28 UAE unfolded concrete plans and practical solutions aimed at addressing the climate crisis, facilitated by cultural diplomacy.

“The conference provided a platform for delegates to exchange various attitudes towards climate challenges, highlighting its inclusive and united nature. The event welcomed the Group of Friends of Culture-Based Climate Action (GFCBCA), led by the UAE Minister of Culture and the Brazilian Minister of Culture.”

GFCBCA, the new coalition comprising 33 countries and UN agencies, advocates for recognising the integral role of culture in climate change policies.

Culture of interdependence

Coming from a diverse background as half Emirati and Omani, Al Mughairy has been able to witness how cultural interplay can nurture cultural curiosity and acceptance among individuals. Also, being part of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy as a master’s student during the formidable years has exposed her to the impact of soft powers such as cultural diplomacy through her encounters with diverse international delegations.

Al Mughairy underlined that the UAE’s commitment to cultural diplomacy has greatly contributed to the country’s development.

“Today, the UAE has positioned itself as a hub for cross-cultural connection. The government’s emphasis on embracing diversity, respecting different cultures and religions, and promoting inter-faith dialogue has created an inclusive environment in which people from different backgrounds can co-exist harmoniously.”

UAE as a global soft power

For the second consecutive year, the UAE is 10th in the Brand Finance Soft Power Index 2024, the only Gulf nation among the world’s top 10 soft powers.

“This reflects the growth of its soft power – both globally and regionally. It showcases the nation’s continuous dedication to fostering an environment of opportunity, development and tolerance for all its citizens, residents, and visitors.”

While Al Mughairy hailed the UAE’s progress in cultural diplomacy, she stressed it’s crucial to recognise the potential of leveraging it as a global tool for addressing pressing challenges.

“This necessitates a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach where governments alone are not solely responsible for funding cultural initiatives. Specifically, concerted efforts between cultural organisations and governments are needed to position cultural diplomacy as a key player in promoting peaceful coexistence and unity. Additionally, embedding cultural diplomacy in academic curriculums is also paramount, developing open-minded and tolerant future leaders,” Al Mughairy said.

“By embracing the practices of cultural diplomacy, countries can leverage cultural differences to tackle various challenges through mutual understanding and dialogue that will lead us to a more effective unified action.”

