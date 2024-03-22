UAE: Emirati director of libraries Sheikha Al Mehairi passes away

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 5:58 PM

The cultural community in Abu Dhabi mourns the loss of Sheikha Mohamed Al Mehairi, a known figure in the city's cultural landscape, who passed away on Wednesday evening. She was laid to rest on Thursday after the Dhuhr prayer.

Al Mehairi served as the Director of the Library Management Department at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi for several years. Her tenure was marked by strong commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love for reading in the community, noted DCT.

Aside from her role in library management, Al Mehairi was also a founding member and ambassador of the Emirati Board on Young Readers' Books. Her dedication played a pivotal role in the success of various initiatives aimed at nurturing young minds and instilling a passion for literature.

Reflecting on her legacy, the Library Management Department described Al Mehairi “as a generous soul, known for her unwavering dedication and positive influence within the library and broader community.”

“Sheikha's impact on Maktaba (Library Management Department) and the broader community will endure, leaving behind a legacy of knowledge and goodness that will continue to inspire us all.

“Your good memory and inspiring legacy will remain firmly rooted in our hearts. We do not say goodbye... (We) are committed to continuing (your) legacy by upholding the values you embodied,” Maktaba added.

