UAE: Emirates returns to Edinburgh with daily flight after 4 years hiatus

Photo: Emirates

Emirates has announced on Tuesday the resumption of its flights to Edinburgh as a Boeing 777 touched down in the Scottish capital for the first time since 2020.

The daily service will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow – offering customers 14 weekly flights to and from the country, as per the airline which added that Edinburgh is its eighth destination in the UK.

Emirates’ daily service to Edinburgh departs Dubai at 2.50pm UAE time and arrives in Edinburgh at 7.05pm. The return flight departs Edinburgh at 8.40pm and arrives in Dubai at 08.05am.

"Scottish customers can look forward to an elevated travel experience onboard, initially with our Boeing 777 ahead of our highly anticipated A350 arrival. With 14 weekly flights to and from the country, passengers can now easily connect to popular long-haul destinations such as Thailand, Australia, and of course, the vibrant city of Dubai," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Emirates said in a statement that it will play a crucial role in boosting tourism to Scotland. "According to Visit Scotland, the country welcomed four million international visitors in 2023 — a 23% increase compared to 2022, contributing £3.59 billion to the economy," it added.