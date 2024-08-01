UAE: Emirates Draw's X account withheld due to 'legal demand'

The under-construction mall's annual revenues will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments
Lottery operator Emirates Draw has had its X account withheld in the UAE in response to a legal demand. X typically withholds accounts in response to a legal requirement such as a court order. The lottery operator’s website isn’t accessible in the UAE either.
According to X, some accounts are withheld in response to a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity”.
This comes days after authorities awarded an Abu Dhabi-based company the licence to operate the UAE’s first authorised lottery operation. From what Khaleej Times understands, The Game LLC is currently is the only authorised lottery in the UAE and it will operate under the banner of the ‘UAE Lottery’. The exact type of games it will offer has not been revealed yet.
As it made the announcement, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) had said “engaging in, operating, or facilitating” commercial gaming activities without a valid licence is unlawful. It will result in legal action, including “criminal penalties.”
Participating as a player in activities offered by unlicensed operators — whether online or at a physical venue — is illegal and may subject individuals to “severe penalties”.
Raffle draw operators like Emirates Draw and Mahzooz had paused their UAE operations from January 1, 2024, in compliance with directives from the GCGRA. In the same month, Mahzooz had said there would be only one national lottery operator in the UAE.
Expressing its disappointment at not having received the licence, Ewings, which operates Mahzooz, had said it respects the “selection process and the government's commitment to setting standards within the industry”.
“Although we have not been awarded the UAE's first authorised lottery, we are, of course, planning exciting new ventures and we look forward to sharing more details soon.”
Set up in September last year, the GCGRA is an independent executive entity within the UAE federal government that regulates, licenses, and supervises all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the country. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the GCGRA has a team of experts in commercial gaming regulation, financial crime prevention, gaming technology, law enforcement, responsible gaming, and other related domains.
