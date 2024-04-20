UAE: Emergency teams in action after Abu Dhabi authorities assess impact of floods

File Photo

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 6:02 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 6:03 PM

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) continues to coordinate with affiliates and strategic partners in response to the adverse weather conditions witnessed across Abu Dhabi.

Across the emirate, progress has been made in ensuring continuity of services and infrastructure by responding to the disruption caused by strong winds and unprecedented downpours.

Ahead of the storm, DMT worked in conjunction with stakeholders, and put practical measures in place to mitigate its anticipated impact on community infrastructure. DMT also acted swiftly in rolling out an emergency contingency plan as soon as specialised teams confirmed that the impact of strong winds and heavy rainfall would exceed expectations.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and worked throughout the night to provide support to those in areas most impacted by the record levels of rainfall, from major highways to residential communities.

The teams focused on addressing infrastructure requirements, including landscape, road, and drainage networks as well as street cleaning and removing obstructive debris caused by strong winds.

Authorities remain in constant communication with residents and businesses to address concerns and provide support where required.

DMT confirmed that a dedicated taskforce has been created to investigate the impact of the weather this week, and how best to prepare and safeguard communities for similar scenarios in the future.

DMT also commended the community spirit on show across the emirate this week, applauded the emergency response services for their tireless work, and reaffirmed its advice to all citizens to remain cautious and follow guidance from official sources.

Earlier this week, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued a statement on Wednesday, ordering a study of the country's infrastructure in response to record-breaking rains that hit the UAE.

