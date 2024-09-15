UAE urges citizens to exercise caution amid heavy rains, flooding in Austria

Work will resume on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the regular operating hours
The UAE Embassy in Vienna called on citizens in Austria to exercise caution due to the weather disturbances, heavy rains and floods that the country is witnessing.
The embassy also asked citizens to follow the instructions issued by the authorities.
In emergency cases, citizens must contact the helpline numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The embassy urged citizens to register in Tawajudi, a service by Ministry of Foreign Affairs for communication with UAE nationals abroad.
