UAE embassy calls on citizens in Greece to exercise caution amid forest fires

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:13 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:20 PM

The UAE Mission in Athens called on citizens in the Republic of Greece to exercise caution due to the forest fires in northeastern Attica and its surrounding areas.

The mission also stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency situations, the numbers to contact are 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

UAE nationals can also register on the “Twajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens abroad.

The wildfires in Greece have caused thousands of people to flee their homes. Authorities opened the Olympic stadium in northern Athens and other stadiums to house those fleeing. Three major hospitals were placed on standby.