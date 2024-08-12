UAE embassy calls on citizens in Greece to exercise caution amid forest fires

Abu Dhabi official calls on parents to be mindful of their own device use around kids
The UAE Mission in Athens called on citizens in the Republic of Greece to exercise caution due to the forest fires in northeastern Attica and its surrounding areas.
The mission also stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency situations, the numbers to contact are 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
UAE nationals can also register on the “Twajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens abroad.
The wildfires in Greece have caused thousands of people to flee their homes. Authorities opened the Olympic stadium in northern Athens and other stadiums to house those fleeing. Three major hospitals were placed on standby.
Injuries have also been reported. One firefighter suffered serious burns, another was hospitalised with breathing trouble and 13 other people were treated for milder respiratory problems.
