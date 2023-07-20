UAE: Electric vehicle testing begins at Sharjah airport

The ultimate goal is to achieve carbon-free public transportation by 2050

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 2:33 PM

Sharjah Taxi, a part of Osool Transport Solutions, has started testing its first electric vehicles at Sharjah International Airport.

Testing of its fleet of limousines is a pioneering endeavour towards environmentally friendly transportation in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the ultimate goal of achieving carbon-free public transportation by 2050.

The Skywell electric vehicle is an eco-friendly and safe mode of transportation; it contributes to reducing harmful carbon emissions and meeting the highest standards of customer comfort and safety.

The experiment, launched in early June 2023, aims to evaluate the vehicle's key advantages and suitability within a luxury fleet while adhering to global comfort, safety, and security standards.

"This vehicle aligns with our commitment to providing environmentally friendly transportation and reflects our dedication to sustainability and environmental preservation," Khaled Al Kindi, Acting General Manager of Osool Transport Solutions, said.

Al Kindi further emphasised the company's dedication to enhancing the transportation experience for customers, prioritising their needs and desires with utmost comfort and safety standards.

Sharjah Taxi is actively expanding the number of electric charging stations across the emirate to cater to various electric vehicles, ensuring compatibility and convenience for users. The company also plans to explore new vehicle models for optimal economic and environmental outcomes.

