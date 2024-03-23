UAE, Egypt presidents call for international action to ensure Gaza peace

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo. — Wam

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 11:25 PM

Presidents of the UAE and Egypt on Saturday emphasised the need for international action to support the political process that ensures lasting peace in Palestine, based on the two-state solution.

In a meeting in Cairo on Saturday, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the close bonds between the nations with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi. The leaders also sought ways to expand the bilateral relations.

They explored opportunities for further collaboration within the framework of the strategic partnership that unites the two countries in the economic, development, and political fields. During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Sisi reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East.

Foremost among issues were the ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and alleviate the suffering of its people by ensuring urgent, safe, and unimpeded delivery of aid, and through intensified efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

Both the leaders emphasised the need for determined international action to support the political process and promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, as a way to safeguard regional security and stability. Sheikh Mohamed and Sisi reaffirmed the depth of relations between the UAE and Egypt, which are characterised by strong ties and mutual respect, alongside a shared interest in further enhancing these relations to meet the mutual aspirations of both countries and their people.

The two leaders also expressed their keenness to maintain ongoing consultation and coordination between the UAE and Egypt on all matters serving their common interests and contributing to improved stability, security, and peace, which are considered essential for achieving development and prosperity throughout the region. The Egyptian president hosted an iftar in honour of the visit of Sheikh Mohamed and accompanying UAE delegation.

The meeting and iftar were attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC); and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

From the Egyptian side, the attendees included Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly; Chief of Egypt's General Intelligence Service Major-General Abbas Kamel and a number of high-ranking officials.

