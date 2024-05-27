UAE: Eco-friendly luxury dome glamping project to rise amidst UAQ's mangroves

It will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
The foundation stone of the Luxe Glamp, an eco-friendly luxury hospitality project in the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, was laid — witnessed by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology Department.
The eco-friendly setting comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact, authorities announced on social media.
The project also involves application of the best sustainability standards from the use of renewable energy sources to water conservation measures.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
It provides a stay experience within the ancient Mangrove Reserve with views of the "crystal clear water, picturesque landscapes and wildlife that spans along the reserve," authorities said.
The project will be the "world's first luxury dome glamping in the setting of beautiful mangroves," said Antony Thomas, founder and CEO of Luxe Glamp.
The project in Umm Al Quwain will also be their first international one, Thomas added.
Investment in the natural settlements owned by the UAE contributes to highlighting the tourism diversity of the UAE, the head of the Tourism and Archaeology Department emphasised.
ALSO READ:
It will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
Driving without valid insurance after the grace period is illegal in the Emirates and can lead to fines, penalties, or legal action
These activities are pursued both for professional and recreational reasons
The couple visited their new daughter everyday but it was only 2 months after she was born that they were able to hold her for the first time
Fines can be paid through the RTA website or smart application
The titles and publications were purchased from 77 publishing houses that participated in the international book fair
With a built-up area of 480,179 sqft, the Pearlz project has 300 units
Her last social media post was a reel on TikTok on Thursday that said: 'Don’t fall in love with me, I will break your heart'