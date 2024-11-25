UAE eases drone ban: Residents eager to capture stunning aerial shots, revive passion

As the UAE partially lifted the ban on drone operations on Monday (November 25), photography enthusiasts are excited about the prospect of flying their aerial vehicles to capture some of the country's most breathtaking landscapes.

After two years of restrictions, the initial phase of the lift will apply only to companies and government agencies. However, many individuals eagerly await an extension allowing personal use.

Egyptian expat Atef Mahmoud bought his drone just months before the ban was imposed and is now beaming excitedly. "I bought my drone just a few months before the ban was enacted,” Atif recalled. “I had just learned to master it and captured some beautiful shots, but then had to pack it away due to the restrictions."

The Ministry of Interior confirmed plans to extend it to individuals after the evaluation. Future phases will be announced to include other services for drones, such as flying operations for amateur individuals.

Atif has been a passionate amateur photographer for over ten years, drawn to the stunning architecture of the UAE. “The Emirates is a country that encourages creativity in photography,” he told Khaleej Times. “Drones have allowed us to capture the beauty of cities from heights that were previously unattainable.”

He expressed optimism for the future, “The decision to lift the ban is a good thing, even if it is only for companies for now. I am hopeful that soon photographers like me will also have the opportunity to use drones safely."

For Ahmed Almulla, an Emirati explorer, drones are part of their passion for photography. “Drones have become an essential tool in professional photography and hobbies, offering vast creative possibilities for photography and visual content enthusiasts.” However, he stressed the need for a legal and regulatory framework to ensure responsible and safe drone use.

“We hope that the relevant authorities will expedite the organisation of permits dedicated to drone enthusiasts so that everyone can practice this hobby in an organised manner and in a safe environment that respects the privacy of others and adheres to the laws,” he continued.

Ahmed Almulla

Sharjah resident Almulla said, "This decision (to partially lift ban) reflects UAE's keenness to keep pace with technological developments while maintaining the security and safety of society."

Hassan A, another Emirati who used drones extensively before the ban, shared his thoughts on the recent developments. “It was my favourite hobby, and I thought I would never return to it,” he said. “While I fully understand the need for regulations, as drones come with privacy and security concerns, I hope everyone continues to comply with the rules to enjoy this activity without affecting others.”

While many have welcomed the move, social media user @kawater_144 voiced caution, “The places to use these must be determined; we can’t be in the desert camping and see who is going and who wants to take our pictures.” According to the General Civil Aviation Authority's website, the UAE has designated specific fly zones for unmanned aircraft, ensuring that areas for drone operation are clearly defined. In 2022, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior imposed a ban on drones and light sports aircraft due to instances of misuse. Officials have noted that the decision to restore drone operations gradually is rooted in a thorough evaluation process that highlighted drone operators' commitment to safety protocols. For companies, government institutions, and research centres wishing to obtain a drone operating license, the UAE Drones smart application can be utilised to ensure compliance and secure a permit, as stated by the General Civil Aviation Authority. ALSO READ: UAE ban on drone operations to be partially lifted from November 25 UAE drone enthusiasts appeal to fellow operators to follow new rules