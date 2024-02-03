UAE: Earthquake of magnitude 2.2 strikes country

This is the ninth group of patients to arrive in the capital
A minor earthquake struck the UAE at 9.10pm on February 2, 2024, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The 2.2-magnitude quake took place west of Falaj Al Moalla in Umm Al Quwain. It was at a depth of 5km.
The authority said that the tremor was not felt by residents and had no effect in the country.
ALSO READ:
This is the ninth group of patients to arrive in the capital
Developer Nakheel has served tenants notice of their refurbishment plans, but expats who built their whole lives around the place for decades are struggling with being caught completely off guard
Those residents, who are yet to register, have been urged to visit from March 1 onwards
It is projected that the UAE will see a 95 per cent increase in per capita income over the next decade between 2023 and 2033
Incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures
Their child suffers from a rare and genetic disorder known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy
A system where mothers could work in office in the first half of the day and remotely from home in the second was also proposed
This year, Sharjah Mosque will be a mix of traditional and modern in terms of content creation as visitors will see a lot of abstract effects