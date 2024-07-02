UAE driving schools deny claims of failing students on purpose

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 7:55 AM

UAE resident Maha L was frustrated after failing her driving test nine times in a row. The Emirati then decided to switch to a different driving school in another emirate and passed on her first attempt. "It felt like my instructor at the first school was deliberately failing me even though I did everything right in my lessons. I can't understand how I failed nine times there but passed so easily in another emirate on my first try," she said.

Long-circulating rumours among sceptics have suggested that some driving schools deliberately fail students to extract more money from them. Frustrated by the process, some students have voiced their concerns and switched schools. Despite these allegations, UAE driving schools have unanimously denied any deliberate failure practices.

Disgruntled students

Dubai-based Lebanese expat Bilal Yassir has failed his exam six times. After this, he decided to change his driving institute and try his luck in what he felt was a 'better school'.

"It's very easy for them to make us retake exams and give us more classes, costing more money. They don't understand how much effort and money we put into this," Yassir said. "I feel like some driving schools have better relationships with the examiners and can influence the results, while others are tougher on their students."

However, he admitted that it was not fair to blame the driving institute entirely. "Sometimes, students may make small and simple mistakes, but they need you to take the exam again," he said.

He also expressed concern that the street exam, which only lasts about 10 minutes, does not accurately determine whether someone is a safe and competent driver. "In the initial minutes, I can be very nervous, and the examiner might fail me because of this," he explained.

Several disgruntled students have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Videos with captions like 'UAE license will suck your pocket dry' have been making the rounds on Instagram and Tiktok, further fuelling the belief that obtaining a driver's license is entirely dependent on the whims of the driving schools rather than an individual's skills.

'It's a misconception'

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sameer Agha, Head of Marketing at Galadari Motor Driving Centre, said, "The perception that driving schools prolong the learning process for financial gain is a misconception. Our approach is student-centred, focusing on individual progress and readiness rather than a predetermined timeline.”

Driving schools ensure transparency