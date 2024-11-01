UAE driving licence at 17: Nervous, excited, say teens as parents wary

The decision to allow teenagers as young as 17 to obtain a UAE driver’s licence from March 29, 2025, has sparked excitement among young students eager to gain independence. Yet, it has also raised parental concerns about road safety and responsibility.

For Kinda Nemer, a 16-year-old high school student, the announcement brought mixed emotions. “For the most part, I feel very excited to be able to get a driver’s licence earlier,” she told Khaleej Times, noting that she can handle some family errands and get to school more conveniently.

However, she also believes complete independence comes with age. “I can’t deny that part of me feels nervous. There may only be a one-year age gap, but I think there’s a mental maturity gap too, which could impact driving safely,” she added.

Others like Yara Osama, 16, another high school student, getting a driving licence at 17 “is a step towards greater autonomy.”

“I’m super excited. I’ve always wanted to drive for a while now. This means I can go places on my own and help out my family if they need anything,” said Yara, whose primary motivation for driving is to avoid relying on her parents for transportation.

“Mostly, I want freedom. Driving means I can manage my own schedule and not have to wait around to be dropped off or picked up,” she admitted.

Parents more cautious

While students eagerly look forward to getting behind the wheel, parents show a more cautious stance.

Rehab Abutaha, Yara’s mother, acknowledges the convenience this new rule could bring, but she’s also wary of the responsibilities it places on teenagers.

Rehab Abutaha

“I have mixed feelings about this new law, honestly,” she told Khaleej Times. “On the one hand, I know it will help my daughter be more independent and give us some flexibility with family errands. But at the same time, I’m a bit nervous. Driving in the UAE can be intense, and 17 feels young to be handling that level of responsibility. I’d want her to have extra lessons, especially about road safety, before she starts driving on her own.”

Another parent, Nedal Abdul-Jaber, believes the experience of driving at a young age will teach responsibility but feels it should be approached gradually. “I think it’s a good thing overall. Giving teens the chance to drive at 17 teaches them responsibility early,” he said, adding that he would impose some rules to ensure his child drives safely. “I’d want to set rules like no driving late at night and only driving to specific places until I feel comfortable with their skills. It’s important to balance freedom with safety.”

Preparing for responsibility

Some students are already preparing to embrace this responsibility. Saksham Uboweja, a 17-year-old car enthusiast, sees the new law as a welcome change. “The decision to allow 17-year-olds to apply for a driving license is an exciting and progressive step,” he said, recognising that adjusting to Dubai’s busy roads will be essential. “I know adapting to Dubai’s roads will be crucial.”