UAE drivers warned not to leave cars unattended with engines running; here's why

Residents are also reminded not to leave children, particularly infants, inside running vehicles

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 1:54 PM

Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday issued a warning to motorists regarding the dangers of leaving cars unattended with the engines running.

Some residents keep their car engines running and dash out to run errands such as shopping at convenience stores, using ATMs, or offering prayers. Authorities underscored the increased risk of car theft associated with such practices.

The warning also included situations where individuals may leave children, particularly infants, inside running vehicles. Such acts endanger the lives of the children as they might suffocate due to the high temperature inside the car during summer.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols expressed a commitment to promoting security awareness and stressed the importance of avoiding negligence by leaving vehicles unattended with engines running.

The authorities also pointed out that Article 5 of Article 4 of the Traffic Rules states that drivers should refrain from parking in prohibited areas. If forced to park on the road, necessary measures must be taken to ensure traffic safety. Failing this, the vehicle and its engine should be left running, with the belief that it will not move in the driver's absence. Additionally, drivers face a fine of Dh500 for disregarding traffic signs and instructions.

