UAE: Don't rely on social media for legal advice, warns Emirati lawyer-influencer

Emirati lawyer Omar Alheloo may have found his fame on social media, but he cautions his followers to not rely on legal information they find on social platforms. For up-to-date information, people must contact their lawyers, he urges.

He also has a message for anyone posting legal content online: “Make sure the information you mention is right, because it's a person's life, a person's money, and a person's contracts that are at stake, so you better pay attention to what you share.”

Omer was talking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai.

In a world where legal knowledge is often limited to the confines of courtrooms and law offices, the Emirati lawyer-influencer is using his digital platforms to bridge the gap between the law and the public. Despite him being a content creator, he still advises his followers not to rely completely on it.

Omar, who has a Master's degree in international trade law, has a social tagline: 'Simply learn about the law'.

Combining his passion for the legal profession with content creation, he captivates audiences while imparting legal knowledge. In his journey, he has balanced the demands of his legal career and content creation while emerging as an inspiration for other legal influencers.

From law offices to social media platforms

Omar Alheloo's story is one of passion, dedication, and a deep desire to make legal education accessible to the masses. With a career spanning over a decade in the legal field, Omar recognised the need for the community to have a better understanding of the law.

At the same time, his love for media and the camera spurred him to explore the world of content creation, realizing the immense potential to reach and educate a wider audience.

Taking his first step into the realm of content creation, Omar enrolled in the Content Knight program at the New Media Academy, which served as a launching pad for his career as a content creator. Equipped with his extensive legal experience and valuable relationships, he emerged as one of the prominent content makers in the New World Academy.

Balancing the demands of a legal profession and content creation posed its challenges for Omar. However, through meticulous planning, organization, and the support of his dedicated team, he successfully managed to navigate these competing priorities.

His clients and the office he works for remain his primary focus, however, he also recognises the importance of creating informative content by striking a delicate balance between the two.

Over time, Omar witnessed a remarkable shift in the landscape of legal content creation. Previously, there were only a few individual efforts to provide legal knowledge through social media platforms. However, today, there has been an exponential rise in lawyers utilising platforms like TikTok and Instagram to share legal insights. This proliferation of legal influencers signals the increasing influence they hold in shaping public understanding and awareness of the law.

