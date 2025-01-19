UAE: Doctors warn of increase in eye problems, strain during winter

Doctors in the UAE have noted an increase in winter-related eye issues, such as dryness and strain, due to low humidity and prolonged screen exposure.

Winter often increases eye-related problems, ranging from dryness to infections, to even chronic headaches, highlighting the importance of following a specific eyecare routine during this season.

Eye conditions

Rania Akkela, who works at a healthcare company, experiences a severe case of dry eyes during the winter months. Her condition is so pronounced that she requires an annual checkup to ensure no complications arise from it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking about her condition, she said: “I have been suffering from dry eyes for a long time as I had a problem with the coating or the oil filling of my eyes, as well as tear production. For me it is not only during the winter season, I experience dry eyes all the time. But obviously in wintertime because of the cold wind and the weather, they get worse.” It aggravates the irritation, itchiness and burning sensation in her eyes, especially when using a screen or even while driving.

“I am unable to use contact lenses because of my condition and cannot undergo any corrective vision surgery due to dry eyes. Another issue that I face is difficulty in wearing makeup, as I have to stick hypoallergenic products that don’t irritate my eyes further.”

Similarly, 39-year-old Preeti Sharma, who works for an insurance company, has been experiencing eye pain and severe dryness since the beginning of December 2024.

“Apparently, this pain is because of extreme dryness. That’s what I’ve been told by doctors. I also face difficulty with prolonged screen time in the office. I earlier had a problem with dry eyes but during winter it always aggravates. Upon a medical checkup, I was advised by my doctor to lubricate my eyes for the next three months as it was a case of severe dryness.”

Doctors give tips

Meanwhile, medics highlighted that they have seen a visible surge in visits for dry eyes, especially due to the combination of dry indoor air and longer screen time.

Dr Ahmed Mamdouh Elashtokhy, a specialist in Ophthalmology, Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Shahama, said: “Along with dryness, we also see a rise in cases of seasonal allergies, such as allergic conjunctivitis, where the eyes become red, itchy, and watery. Many people are also reporting general discomfort and irritation due to the colder weather affecting their eyes.”

Dr Ahmed Mamdouh Elashtokhy He added, “A good rule to follow is the 20-20-20 rule -- every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. If symptoms persist or worsen despite these measures, or if you experience significant discomfort, redness, or changes in vision, it’s important to consult an eye doctor. Early intervention can help address any underlying issues before they become more serious.” Healthcare professionals stressed that if left untreated, chronic dry eyes can result in more serious complications. “If the condition of dry eyes is ignored then it will affect the vision, leading to discomfort and irritation which might also cause ‘chronic headache’. Choose to work in areas that do not have a lot of wind. Do not sit in a room where there is high air conditioning and fan, because the air circulating indoors could affect the dry eyes condition and cause irritation. Follow a special diet routine which includes a lot of fruits and vegetables that has vitamins which are good and healthy for the eye," said Dr Mohammad Emad Alilo, consultant Ophthalmology, Medcare Hospital Sharjah. Dr Mohammad Emad Alilo ALSO READ: 'Boys do cry': Doctors in UAE warn men against holding back tears, stress mental health risks UAE: Want to get 'fox eye' look? Eyelid surgery on the rise but doctors warn of risks