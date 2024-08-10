UAE doctors raise concern over spike in cases of eye disorders due to screen time

Qatar, Egypt and the US have asked Israel and Hamas 'to resume urgent discussion' in Doha or Cairo
Ahmed Khan, a 15-year-old student from Pakistan, has been preparing rigorously for competitive exams. However, what seemed like a focused academic journey quickly turned into a distressing experience as Ahmed began to feel a persistent, poking in his eyes.
He tried to relieve the discomfort by rubbing and washing his eyes, however the irritation only worsened. Bothered by the persistent irritation, Ahmed went to a hospital for a medical examination. His medical examination results revealed that his symptoms were a due to a prolonged exposure to digital screens.
Ahmed said that he extensively uses his laptop and mobile phone for attending webinars and online training sessions. Sometimes, he also uses them to binge-watch TV shows.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ahmed was diagnosed with Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), along with severe eye dryness and blocked tear ducts.
The doctors at Thumbay University Hospital recommended a treatment plan that included reducing screen time, adopting proper ergonomic practices, and using artificial tears to relieve the dryness.
Similarly, in another case, Bayan Gamal, a 32-year-old graphics designer, found herself dealing with similar issues. Spending the majority of her day in front of a computer screen, Gamal began experiencing severe eye strain, headaches, and a persistent burning sensation in her eyes. According to her, her work demands made it nearly impossible to reduce screen time, which led to her showing symptoms of CVS.
Gamal’s condition was compounded by improper screen positioning and inadequate breaks, which led to increased visual discomfort, blurred vision, and frequent headaches.
After consulting with an ophthalmologist, she was advised to reposition her screen to reduce glare, take regular breaks following the 20-20-20 rule, and use lubricating eye drops to alleviate dryness.
According to doctors, cases of Computer Vision Syndrome also known as Digital Eye Strain are on the rise universally among both adults and children due to increasing digital device usage, leading to significant health concerns.
Dr Archana Sood, specialist ophthalmologist and head of the department at RAK Hospital, underscored the urgency of addressing this issue. “The extensive use of devices has severely impacted eye health intensifying CVS symptoms such as dryness, burning eyes, ocular pain, eye strain, light sensitivity, and headaches,” said Dr Sood.
Supporting Dr Sood's statement, Dr Kapil Das, specialist-ophthalmologist at Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman, said: "Long-term digital screen exposure frequently causes the blinking frequency to decrease, which can result in dry, irritated, and itchy eyes. The eyes are further taxed by dim illumination and glare from screens, and headaches and impaired vision can result from incorrect screen placement. With continued usage, untreated visual issues like astigmatism or nearsightedness might get worse."
According to experts, individuals spend 8-9 hours on average a day on screens for both work and entertainment. “Due to over usage of digital gadgets, we also observed an increase in myopia among children over the past 2-3 years, likely due to changes in study patterns which started during the Covid-19 pandemic with the excessive use of mobile devices and tablets," said Dr Sood, adding, "I have also seen migraines, dizziness, and scrolling nausea triggered by increased use of digital devices, especially phones."
Doctors also highlighted an additional concern about exposure to blue light from digital screens and devices. According to them, our exposure to blue light has also significantly increased due to the widespread use of devices that use light-emitting diode (LED) technology, such as computer and laptop screens, cell phones, flat-screen televisions, and tablets.
"Blue light scatters more easily than other visible light colours, which can make it harder for our eyes to focus and may result in visual discomfort or eye strain. Some studies have even linked it to potential retinal damage and disturbances in sleep cycles, especially when exposed during the evening.”
Individuals are urged by experts to practice ergonomics by positioning their screens 15-20 degrees below their direct line of sight.This adjustment significantly reduces the exposed surface of the eyes by more than 50 per cent compared to looking upward. Dr Das also stressed that it important to "use corrective eyeglasses for any visual problems, take regular rests, and make sure your screen is set up properly to reduce the symptoms of CVS". He added that to lessen strain, one should position their screen so that it is 20-30 inches away and at eye level.
To help your eyes rest, focus on anything 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. “To reduce glare, use appropriate lighting and an anti-glare screen filter. Include frequent pauses to reduce eye strain and physical exhaustion. Once Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) has been diagnosed, individuals should undergo a thorough eye examination. Modern treatments may include various medications, including preservative-free lubricating eye drops, anti-inflammatory eye drops, and biologic eye drops to address inflammation,” underlined Dr Das.
ALSO READ:
Qatar, Egypt and the US have asked Israel and Hamas 'to resume urgent discussion' in Doha or Cairo
Stranded in the country due to hefty penalties and unsettled disputes, many overstaying residents haven't seen their loved ones for years
In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recognised falconry as the country's intangible heritage
Residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents
Mohamed Khamis Al Ahbabi had severe kidney disease and underwent three dialyses per week
Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas until 7pm today
He began his career at 17, handling heavy construction fabrication for cement and oil plants and later as a labourer on India's thermal power plants