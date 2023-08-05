UAE doctor removes a golf ball-sized tumour, ending patient's 3-year struggle with nasal breathing

On seeking opinion from an ENT and maxillofacial surgeons, Jamal was told that a long incision on the face would be needed, leading to scarring

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 1:52 PM

When Nasheet Jamal, an Indian national working in the hospitality sector, first visited a doctor in 2020, complaining of a persistent blocked nose, he never dreamed that it would be anything serious.

“I struggled to breathe at night, feeling like the airways were almost closed. My throat felt dry, and I was constantly thirsty. I visited plenty of hospitals in India and UAE but never really found a solution to my struggle,” said Jamal.

“Advice came in myriad forms: some said that my nose structure is leading to this consistent problem, which needs to be corrected. Others suggested its sinusitis. After battling for three years, I had persistent toothaches and a rapidly worsening outward nasal deformity where I was forced to only breathe through my mouth,” added Jamal.

Disturbed by the problem, Jamal wanted a permanent solution for his condition and met Dr Faisal Ameer at Thumbay University Hospital. He was shocked after learning about a tumour in his nose.

Medical screenings at the hospital suggested that the tumour blocked the nasal cavity entirely. Additionally, the 35-year-old patient had a brownish discharge, which suggested that there was a deeper problem. When Jamal sought an opinion from the ENT and maxillofacial surgeons, he was told that a long incision on the face would be needed, leading to scarring.

Dr Faisal Ameer, consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Thumbay University Hospital, said, “Over the years, the tumour expanded in size until it filled the entire nasal cavity and was the size of a golf ball. Removing the tumour without using a highly intrusive treatment while restoring the patient’s nasal function and look appeared impossible. Major scars and deformities would have followed from the open incision required to remove the tumour, which was the recommendation of the majority of medical experts.”

Dr Ameer, therefore, suggested removing the tumour surgically via endoscopy. “Using tiny incisions and specialised devices, endoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that gives surgeons access to and control over inside structures.”

Dr Ameer was confident that Jamal’s space-occupying tumour could be effectively removed from his nose without making a significant incision on the face. “The procedure was carefully performed, and the patient’s nasal cavity was successfully cleared of the entire tumour."

"In addition to the excision, we used the cartilage taken from the patient’s rib to repair the damaged nose, ensuring functional and aesthetic restoration. The patient fully recovered after the treatment, and his nasal breathing was entirely recovered. The advanced surgical technique not only removed the tumour, but also reduced scarring and abnormalities, restoring the patient’s quality of life and self-confidence,” added the doctor.

Dr Ameer elaborated by saying, "One should not overlook small symptoms and seek medical advice promptly. Even insignificant signs like mild discomfort, occasional dizziness, or minor digestive issues might indicate underlying health concerns. Early detection through medical evaluation can lead to effective treatment and prevent potential complications."

"Ignoring these symptoms may lead to further health deterioration and missed opportunities for timely intervention. Taking your health seriously and consulting a healthcare professional when experiencing unusual or persistent symptoms can lead to better outcomes and overall well-being,” added Dr Ameer.

ALSO READ: