UAE dispatches 50 tonnes of food aid to Burkina Faso

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 8:21 PM

The UAE on Tuesday dispatched a plane carrying 50 tonnes of essential food aid to Burkina Faso, as part of the country's continuous efforts to support friendly nations.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development Affairs, said: "In continuance of the UAE's pioneering role to provide relief through delivering all forms of humanitarian aid and providing essential needs to all the brotherly and friendly nations of Africa, the UAE has sent an aid plane to meet the needs of the most vulnerable categories of families impacted by food security challenges, who mainly consist of children, the elderly, and women."

Al Shamsi added that dispatching the plane is part of endeavours that "contribute to support national and international efforts to achieve food security for a large segment of Burkina Faso's residents, who are severely suffering.

"The UAE's contributions aim to reinforce bilateral relations across various fields to enhance ties between the two countries."

The relief aid is a continuance of the country's humanitarian approach to extend a helping hand to countries in times of need.

