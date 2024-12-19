UAE: Dh900,000 prize money for best nurse as Aster Guardians opens nominations

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A prestigious nursing award that gives away a prize money of approximately Dh900,000 ($250,000) is now accepting nominations for its fourth edition. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award recognises exceptional contributions to healthcare, celebrating the dedication and impact of nurses across diverse areas of practice.

Registered nurses can submit their applications on the website www.asterguardians.com by February 10,2025, showcasing their work in patient care, leadership, education, social or community service, or research innovation and entrepreneurship. First launched in 2021, the award welcomes entries from registered nurses across the world.

Last month, military nurse Maria Victoria Juan from the Philippines was crowned the winner of the 2024 edition of the award. She was recognised for her contributions to spearheading an evacuation system that improved survival rate, especially in conflict area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Evaluation process

The evaluation process will be stringently monitored by an independent jury and supported by Ernst & Young LLP (EY). Following a thorough review, the grand jury, comprising of global healthcare experts, will select the top 10 finalists. The winner is expected to be announced in May 2025 in line with the International Nurses Day.

The 2024 edition of the awards saw an overwhelming participation from 78,000 nurses from 202 countries, marking a 50 percent growth in applications received in 2023.

Photo: Supplied

"The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has emerged as one of the most coveted recognitions for nurses worldwide,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. “Through this platform, we not only empower nurses but also inspire the next generation to reach new heights of excellence in patient care, leadership, and innovation. We are proud to continue championing the voices of nurses, celebrating their dedication, and paving the way for future leaders in the profession.” Among last year’s finalists was also Tawam Hospital in Al Ain’s staff- 49-year-old Nelson Bautista, who was nominated for his wellness programs for other nurses and his work to upskill them. In 2022, British nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd was awarded for her work on the very rare condition called monogenic diabetes. Using her expertise, she was able to help certain diabetes patients to stop using their insulin injections, some of whom had been using it for over four decades. The winner of the first edition of the award, Kenyan national Anna Qabale Duba, used her prize money to build a new school building which educates over 200 children and adults in her remote village of Turbi which still remains disconnected from electricity. ALSO READ: Filipino nurse who won Dh900,000 award shares how hope can save dying patients' lives