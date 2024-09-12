UAE: Dh5-million loan helps farmers grow all kinds of food

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:06 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 6:17 PM

A UAE bank is giving both Emirati and expat farmers in the country a loan of up to Dh5 million with the option to repay in instalments over several years to ensure food security. The Emirates Development Bank (EDB) began offering a first-of-its-kind financing initiative to support the country’s vital food security sector and according to a representative, it has been highly successful.

“We have financed several farms to expand and upgrade to new technology,” said Abdulla Al Hamed, Vice President of mSMEs at EDB. “We finance farmers up to Dh5 million to do this. Any project we are going to finance in this space is a high-risk project, but it is a risk we are willing to take because it contributes to the overall food security.”

He was speaking at a panel discussing about accelerating vertical farming the Middle East at the global vertical farming show in Dubai on Wednesday. He also said that the loan they give out was structured in a way to support farmers and understand their difficulties.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We can provide them two year grace period and the way we structure the loan is that we do not put pressure on the customer to pay for example when it is off-season for farmers,” he said. “We have tried to make a payment schedule that matches with their feasibility studies. We have a long period of ROI, ten to twelve years in general. Other financing institutes would not give 10-12 years to these types of businesses because of the risk attached to it.”

Innovation in vertical farming

According to another panelist, Amit Grover, founding partner and CEO of Grover Venture said that there were several innovations coming to the field of vertical farming.

“The key trends that are driving this space are robotics and automation,” he said. “We are also looking at a lot of artificial intelligence and machine learning. We are also seeing a lot of IoT being implemented to reduce labour costs. All of this technology will make it easier especially to do genetic optimisation of crops.”

Photo: Reuters file

He said this optimisation will eventually make it possible to mass produce agriculture commodities. “To be able to export that level of volume and to be able to service markets in the region one needs volume,” he said. “And that volume comes from genetic optimization of the crop that allows the yield to be taken to the next level. There is some cutting-edge research happening on that in several parts like Netherlands, Germany and Australia and it will soon come to the Middle East.”

Government support