UAE: Dh20,000 fine imposed against companies in Ajman for transporting landfill without permit

Two companies were fined Dh10,000 each by Ajman Municipality for transporting landfill without a permit.
Taking to social media, Ajman Municipality announced the arrest of two companies transporting landfill from different areas in the emirate without obtaining the necessary permits.
Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were also seized and confiscated.
In a social media post, the municipality said that each company was fined Dh10,000 for repeating the violation more than once.
"The department does not hesitate to constantly raise awareness and spread positive culture among everyone, and to publicise the effects of the random use of landfill," said Eng. Khaled Mueen Al Hosani, acting director General of the Department.
He added that landfill should be managed in organised ways to ensure its sustainability and preservation in all regions of the emirate.
