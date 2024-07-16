E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Dh20,000 fine imposed against companies in Ajman for transporting landfill without permit

Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were confiscated

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: X/ Ajman Municipality
Photo: X/ Ajman Municipality

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:53 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 9:07 PM

Two companies were fined Dh10,000 each by Ajman Municipality for transporting landfill without a permit.

Taking to social media, Ajman Municipality announced the arrest of two companies transporting landfill from different areas in the emirate without obtaining the necessary permits.


Three vehicles belonging to the two companies were also seized and confiscated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a social media post, the municipality said that each company was fined Dh10,000 for repeating the violation more than once.

"The department does not hesitate to constantly raise awareness and spread positive culture among everyone, and to publicise the effects of the random use of landfill," said Eng. Khaled Mueen Al Hosani, acting director General of the Department.

He added that landfill should be managed in organised ways to ensure its sustainability and preservation in all regions of the emirate.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE