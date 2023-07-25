UAE: Dh10,000 fine reminder issued for violating fire alarm rules in Abu Dhabi

Authority reminds establishments of a serious offence under the country's fire safety rules

Tue 25 Jul 2023

Buildings and other properties in Abu Dhabi should follow the stringent rules laid out for fire safety — including ensuring that detectors and firefighting systems are always in good condition.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority on Tuesday issued an advisory reminding residents and property owners of a serious safety violation.

Besides being equipped with fire alarm devices, establishments should have a maintenance contract for these systems, the authority said.

A fine of Dh10,000 shall be imposed for the "absence of a valid maintenance contract approved by the Civil Defence for fire alarm systems and devices, and fire fighting systems and equipment", it added.

The maintenance service should also be provided by a company approved by the Civil Defence. This rule has been specified on UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012.

