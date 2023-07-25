UAE: Dh10,000 fine reminder issued for violating fire alarm rules in Abu Dhabi

Dubai Ruler gifts 8-year-old jockey herd of horses after her mare dies, video of her grief goes viral
Sheikh Mohammed also ordered that a training centre be built for her to help her work on her skills
Buildings and other properties in Abu Dhabi should follow the stringent rules laid out for fire safety — including ensuring that detectors and firefighting systems are always in good condition.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority on Tuesday issued an advisory reminding residents and property owners of a serious safety violation.
Besides being equipped with fire alarm devices, establishments should have a maintenance contract for these systems, the authority said.
A fine of Dh10,000 shall be imposed for the "absence of a valid maintenance contract approved by the Civil Defence for fire alarm systems and devices, and fire fighting systems and equipment", it added.
The maintenance service should also be provided by a company approved by the Civil Defence. This rule has been specified on UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed also ordered that a training centre be built for her to help her work on her skills
Nationals are willing to take a pay cut to join multinationals, as they want to learn the best international practices and get exposure in different fields
The Millionaire Savings Account also gives participants a chance to win 10 monthly prizes of Dh5,000 each
A long break of 9 days can be expected in 2024 on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
The Emirates rejects the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts
Sheikh Mohamed, during his speech at International Conference on Development and Migration, backed initiatives proposed in the Rome Process
Dubai Police advise parents against leaving kids alone in the vehicle under any circumstances
Eastern parts of the region experienced rain, said to last until 8.30pm