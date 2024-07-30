UAE: Up to Dh5,000 fine for failing to register trucks on tracking system

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:37 AM

Truck owners who fail to register their vehicles in the National Truck and Shipment Tracking System face hefty fines, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has warned.

According to the authority, unregistered truck owners will be penalised with a Dh1,000 fine for the first month, followed by an additional Dh100 for each subsequent month of non-compliance, with a maximum penalty of Dh5,000.

The National Truck and Shipment Tracking System, managed by the General Administration of Customs, aims to bolster customs security, enhance supply chain compliance, and improve the monitoring of truck movements across the country. The system utilises electronic tracking devices installed at ports to provide real-time visibility over the journey of goods from the first port of entry to their final destination.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The list of administrative fines also includes seven violations, for which varying fines are imposed according to the type of violation. This included a fine of Dh500 per month for companies who fail to renew their registration within 60 days of the expiration or fail to update their data within 30 days of changes, up to a maximum of Dh2,500.

Providing misleading or incorrect information during the registration process can result in a fine ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh10,000 for owners of transportation means. Additionally, truck owners or drivers who damage, remove, or tamper with electronic tracking devices, or open shipments before reaching their destination, will be fined between Dh1,000 to Dh5,000.

Changes to the specified truck route, driver, or tractor head without notifying the authorities will incur a fine of Dh500 to Dh2,000. Unloading items before reaching their final destination within the permitted period will lead to a penalty of Dh5,000 to Dh Dh10,000.

The list of affected parties includes owners of freight transport vehicles, transit trucks, hazardous materials transporters, and any other trucks specified by the authority. Penalties also extend to violations such as failing to renew registration, update data, or provide accurate information in the application.