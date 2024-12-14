UAE: Design Council announces fashion course, chance to intern with Oscar de la Renta

The fully-sponsored programme, for those residing in the country aged 21 and above, will support 10-15 talented women
Female fashion designers in the UAE will get a rare opportunity to hone their skills and get noticed internationally, thanks to the country’s first Fashion and Design Residency Programme.
Aimed at nurturing female designers, the residency has been announced by the newly launched Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) in partnership with Oscar de la Renta.
The programme, for those residing in the UAE aged 21 and above, will support 10-15 talented women, offering them access to world-class mentorship, sustainable design education, and cultural exchange opportunities. Lasting for 6 months, the fully-sponsored course will culminate in a capstone project that will offer three participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern at Oscar de la Renta’s New York headquarters in 2026.
Held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, it will be hosted at Abu Dhabi University and is designed to prepare participants for both local and international challenges in contemporary fashion.
Applications for the residency are now open on the DCAD’s website and will close on December 15. Selected participants will be announced at the end of December 2024 with activities set to commence in January 2025.
The GCC’s luxury market is on a rise, with the sector hitting $12.5bn in 2023 and Dubai already hosting 30% of the Middle East's top international fashion brands.
Laura Kim, Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta, expressed her enthusiasm. "I'm excited to discover emerging talent from the UAE and deepen my understanding of the culture through this initiative. The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency Programme is a great platform to share industry knowledge and spotlight Middle Eastern designers who deserve global recognition."
The programme is open to fashion designers at various stages of their careers, from undergraduates to mid-career professionals. Applicants should either be current undergraduates or hold a bachelor’s degree in fashion design or a related field.They must have fundamental technical skills such as sewing, pattern-making, garment construction, and fabric innovation.
The residency’s curriculum is a blend of practical workshops, creative mentorship, and strategic industry exposure. Participants will showcase their collections in a trunk show in January 2025 and a final exhibition at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation in October 2025.
Beyond technical training, the programme aims to highlight the UAE’s cultural heritage. SeMun Ho, DCAD Curriculum Director, remarked: "Fashion unites people, inspires change, and moves culture, so it’s an exciting time for the UAE to support their new generation of talent"
The UAE’s ambitions in the fashion industry is no secret. With Dubai already hosting Arab Fashion Week, Abu Dhabi is carving out its niche by focusing on fostering homegrown talent. Recent investments in sustainability and creativity, coupled with initiatives like the DCAD residency, reflect the country’s commitment to becoming a major player on the global stage.
Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud, emphasised the significance of the collaboration. "Together, we aspire to foster opportunities for emerging talents. We’re confident that this residency will inspire the next generation of fashion designers, promote sustainable practices, and create a platform for cultural exchange."
The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency Program is more than an educational initiative; it’s a catalyst for transformation. By empowering women designers and promoting sustainable practices, it seeks to elevate Abu Dhabi’s creative economy and establish the UAE as a hub for innovation in fashion.
