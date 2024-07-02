UAE: Is it cheaper to fly in First Class or a private jet charter?

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 7:48 AM

Demand for private jet charters usually grow by up to 40 per cent during the summer as a lot of UAE families and individuals fly to destinations that offer cooler climes.

Industry insiders say the demand for group sharing of around four to eight people has grown significantly, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to health and safety concerns about travel in commercial flights.

Moreover, private jet charter costs can also be competitive when compared to First Class ticket prices of commercial aircraft for long-distance flights.

Paul James, director of sales and aircraft management at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal, said there is a “significant uptick in demand during the summer” to Europe, with many individuals and families opting for private jets to reach their holiday destinations.

“In the Middle East, the peak demand occurs just before summer, as people depart the region for Europe and other locations. For European destinations, we witness a 30-40 per cent increase in demand for private charter jets during the summer season. For the Middle East, the peak demand occurs just before the summer, right after schools close for the holidays,” James said.

At the outset of summer, a large number of families and high net-worth individuals from the UAE fly out to spend vacations in Europe, the US and other popular destinations, resulting in a spike in demand for private jet charters.

Adam Neave, head of charter at Gama Aviation, said there are numerous periods across the calendar where the demand peaks, but the summer getaway and the subsequent return home is when bookings surge.

“The demand for aircraft charters is impacted by geopolitical factors and therefore no two years are alike. Indications are that we are likely to see a repeat increase for the summer season. We have seen a steady increase in charter enquiries towards the end of the second quarter,” he said, adding that demand is coming from sporting events such as Germany Euros, Paris Olympics and arts and entertainment giants utilising aircraft for tour itineraries.

Comparable with First Class

Private jet charter pricing fluctuates depending on factors such as aircraft size, distance and travel dates. Those who opt for private jet travel prioritise time efficiency, aiming to bypass lengthy security lines, layovers, and rigid schedules associated with commercial flights. Time is of the essence for these individuals.

Paul James

Moreover, private jets offer the advantage of flying directly to smaller airports situated closer to the final destination, thereby eliminating the need for ground transportation upon arrival.

Neave said the pricing of private jet charters only becomes comparable when looking to access remote locations or maintaining schedules that just are not possible on commercial airlines.

“As a price point, there are premiums associated with exclusive use of an aircraft and the luxury of travelling to your own schedule away from the noise of the commercial market sector.”

Paul James added that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted a growing trend of group chartering of private jets, owing to concerns about health and safety in commercial flights.

“Sharing the cost among a group involving typically 4-8 people, depending on the aircraft size, can make private jets surprisingly competitive for vacations. Dividing the charter cost can be comparable or even cheaper than first-class commercial tickets, especially for long-distance trips,” added James.

How costly is it to fly in a private jet?