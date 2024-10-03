Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 5:24 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:10 PM

[Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a clarification from the Big Ticket winner. It was initially reported that he was a delivery rider; however, he clarified that he's a construction worker.]

A construction worker won the Dh20-million grand prize in the latest Big Ticket draw. Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur, a 50-year-old Bangladeshi expat based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying the raffle draws' entries soon after he arrived in the UAE in 2007.

In its latest edition, he and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning ticket, changing the course of his fate.

Abul couldn’t believe his luck after finally winning after 16 years of buying tickets. He was left in shock when he received the once-in-a-lifetime call.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When asked about his plans for the cash prize, he shared that it will go towards supporting his family and fulfilling his dream of starting a business. “I’m so ecstatic right now that I’m at a loss for words," he said, when asked if he had any message for other customers.

Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur

This October, apart from a chance to win the grand prize, fans have the chance to bag a 24-karat gold bar every single day throughout October.

From October 2 onward, every ticket bought will automatically enter participants into an electronic draw, offering a lucky winner the chance to take home a valuable gold bar daily. Every ticket bought in October also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3, where one fortunate participant will win the grand Dh20 million prize.