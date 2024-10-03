E-Paper

UAE: Worker wins Dh20-million grand prize in Big Ticket draw

The Bangladeshi and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning one

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 5:24 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:10 PM

[Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a clarification from the Big Ticket winner. It was initially reported that he was a delivery rider; however, he clarified that he's a construction worker.]

A construction worker won the Dh20-million grand prize in the latest Big Ticket draw. Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur, a 50-year-old Bangladeshi expat based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying the raffle draws' entries soon after he arrived in the UAE in 2007.


In its latest edition, he and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning ticket, changing the course of his fate.

Abul couldn’t believe his luck after finally winning after 16 years of buying tickets. He was left in shock when he received the once-in-a-lifetime call.

When asked about his plans for the cash prize, he shared that it will go towards supporting his family and fulfilling his dream of starting a business. “I’m so ecstatic right now that I’m at a loss for words," he said, when asked if he had any message for other customers.

Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur
This October, apart from a chance to win the grand prize, fans have the chance to bag a 24-karat gold bar every single day throughout October.

From October 2 onward, every ticket bought will automatically enter participants into an electronic draw, offering a lucky winner the chance to take home a valuable gold bar daily. Every ticket bought in October also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3, where one fortunate participant will win the grand Dh20 million prize.

Apart from these prizes, participants will also have the chance to win luxury cars.

A Range Rover Velar, worth Dh355,000, will be drawn on November 3, and the BMW 840i, valued at Dh470,000, will be launched on October 1, with the draw taking place on December 3.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

