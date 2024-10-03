They discussed recent developments in Lebanon and explored ways to address the consequences of the ongoing military escalation
[Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a clarification from the Big Ticket winner. It was initially reported that he was a delivery rider; however, he clarified that he's a construction worker.]
A construction worker won the Dh20-million grand prize in the latest Big Ticket draw. Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur, a 50-year-old Bangladeshi expat based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying the raffle draws' entries soon after he arrived in the UAE in 2007.
In its latest edition, he and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning ticket, changing the course of his fate.
Abul couldn’t believe his luck after finally winning after 16 years of buying tickets. He was left in shock when he received the once-in-a-lifetime call.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
When asked about his plans for the cash prize, he shared that it will go towards supporting his family and fulfilling his dream of starting a business. “I’m so ecstatic right now that I’m at a loss for words," he said, when asked if he had any message for other customers.
This October, apart from a chance to win the grand prize, fans have the chance to bag a 24-karat gold bar every single day throughout October.
From October 2 onward, every ticket bought will automatically enter participants into an electronic draw, offering a lucky winner the chance to take home a valuable gold bar daily. Every ticket bought in October also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3, where one fortunate participant will win the grand Dh20 million prize.
Apart from these prizes, participants will also have the chance to win luxury cars.
A Range Rover Velar, worth Dh355,000, will be drawn on November 3, and the BMW 840i, valued at Dh470,000, will be launched on October 1, with the draw taking place on December 3.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
ALSO READ:
They discussed recent developments in Lebanon and explored ways to address the consequences of the ongoing military escalation
The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
The group of violators was found hunting in the sandy area of North Khattam
Residents have turned to social media to share their excitement about the visibility of the star in the night sky, linking it to cooler temperatures
Urban planners believe not just tolling but alternate and accessible transport options can have a significant impact on the emirate's traffic congestion
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs144,900 in India
Sheikh Mohamed was met at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
The Ministry of Interior has introduced new changes to the vehicle and driving licence section on its digital platform