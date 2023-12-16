UAE declares 3-day mourning period over death of Kuwait's Emir

File photo

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 3:12 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 3:25 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday declared a three-day national mourning period over the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered that flags be flown at half-mast starting today at all government departments within the country, as well as the UAE's embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, according to an advisory on state news agency Wam.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his condolences in a post on X.

"Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah served his country for six decades and fulfilled his role with all sincerity," the Dubai Ruler wrote.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah was the fifth son of Kuwait's late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, where he remained until 1978 when he started a decade as interior minister.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, now 83, is believed to be the world’s oldest crown prince. He is in line to take over as Kuwait's ruler.

